After narrowly missing out on a State Softball Tournament appearance, Great Bend High School found out six Lady Panthers were selected to the All Western Athletic Conference softball teams.

Shailey Clark, Jenna Mauler, and Aleah Urban were chosen to the 1st Team All-WAC.

Sarah Mehlhaff, Kaylee Unruh, and Sydney Unruh were named Honorable Mention.

Great Bend ended their season 13-7 after losing to Wichita Northwest 11-10 in a 5A Regional Final.