Weekend Weather

Saturday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 61. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Memorial Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Breezy.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.