Weekend Weather

Saturday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 61. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Memorial Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Breezy.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 73.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 77.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.