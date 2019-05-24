Rainfall totals continue to grow

The Eagle Media Center received .20 inches of precipitation overnight Thursday with larger amounts reported north of the city. The additional rainfll brings the total for the month at the Eagle Media Center to 9.14 inches and the year’s total to 14.54 inches.

The National Weather Service in Wichita, KS has issued a Flood Warning for Walnut Creek at Albert from this afternoon until Monday afternoon. At 7:45 AM Friday the stage was 22.2 feet with flood stage at 24.0 feet. Walnut creek is expected to rise above flood stage by this afternoon and continue to rise to near 25.6 feet by Saturday evening. The river will fall below flood stage by Monday morning. Overflows will cover cultivated land with possible flood impacts in Albert.

Area Rainfall Thursday night/Friday morning

Eagle Media Center-Great Bend: .20

Steve Schneider-North of Albert: 1.75

Barbara Merry-West of Galatia: 1.40

Marvin Schneider-South of Rush Center: 1.60

Great Bend Coop Test Plot-West of Great Bend: .45

Phil Grossardt-Bissell’s Point: .50

Richard Devine-Radium: .10

Gerald Atkin-North of Larned: 96