Officials issue health alert after massive fertilizer plant fire

HASTINGS, Neb — Crews have contained a large fire at a Hastings, Nebraska fertilizer plant and are investigating the cause.

Just after 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, fire crews responded to a reported structure fire at CPI Elevator in the area of Showboat and 6 Hwy near Hastings, according to media release from police.

Crews arrived in less than five minutes to find the facility was fully engulfed in fire.

The blaze forced authorities to close U.S. Highway 6, but the road was reopened early Friday.

Due to building collapse and other structural hazards, the fire has not been able to be fully extinguished. This will cause smoke in the area possibly through the weekend.

Authorities urged residents to keep their windows closed and turn off air conditioners if they have health conditions that could be exasperated by smoke.

The smoke should be considered no more hazardous than smoke from an outside burn, however residents should be prepared to take certain precautions should wind cause smoke in your neighborhood.

Precautions would include washing any exposed surfaces with soap and water, and keeping doors and windows shut until the smoke subsides. Individuals with a predisposition to respiratory and breathing problems may find the smoke to be irritating, and should be prepared to wear a dust mask or relocate until the smoke subsides. If you think you are experiencing a medical emergency, do not hesitate to call 911 for assistance.

Hastings Fire and Rescue has been working closely with Hastings Rural Fire, Adams County Emergency Management, Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality, the National Weather Service, and CPI representatives to ensure your safety and health. Authorities will be closely monitoring the weather and will provide updates should weather conditions indicate smoke causing potential problems to residents.

No injuries were reported and the extent of damages to the plant weren’t clear. Hastings is located approximately 150 miles north of Salina.