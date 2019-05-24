Kansas man dead, 5 hospitalized after pickups collide

HAMILTON COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 10:30a.m. Friday in Hamilton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Chevy Silverado driven by Garland Gould Smith, 57, Syracuse, was southbound on County Road Y three miles south of Kendall. The pickup crossed the center line and collided with a northbound 2012 Chevy Silverado driven by Payton Cole Chambless, 40, Kendall.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Don Fellers Funeral Home.

Eagle Med transported Chad Ryan Vanatta, 47, Lakin, from the 2019 Silverado to a hospital.

Chambless, one passenger in the 2012 Silverado Huston Hays, 15, and a passenger in the 2019 Silverado Michael C. William, 48, Kendall, were transported to the Hamilton County Hospital.

A third passenger in the 2012 vehicle Chance Weston Hobrok, 29, St. Francis, was transported to the hospital in Garden City.

None of the occupants in the collision were wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.