Kan. felon jailed after deputy finds him slumped over in vehicle

CLOUD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest.

Just after 8:30a.m. Thursday, a Cloud County Sheriff’s Deputy located a vehicle where an individual appeared to be slumped over in the driver seat in the 300 block of West 6th Street in Concordia, according to a Sheriff Brian Marks.

While doing a public safety check, deputies arrested 40-year-old Mark Kearn of Concordia on requested charges that include possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kearn has previous convictions for aggravated endangerment of a child, battery and intro contraband; non firearm, ammo, explosive, controlled substance by non employee, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

He remains jailed in Cloud County Law Enforcement Center.