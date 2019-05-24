Inmates fill sand bags, help with flood control effort in Hutchinson

RENO COUNTY — Hutchinson Correctional Facility inmates and staff assisted the local flood efforts in the City of Hutchinson and Reno County by bagging 6000 sand bags at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility – South Unit.

According to a media release from the Kansas Department of Corrections, thirty-one South Unit inmates volunteered for this project after returning from working 8-10-hours during the day.

“Let’s make sure we do all we can to help our community,” Warden Dan Schnurr said when addressing staff and inmates.

Hutchinson Correctional Facility encompasses the Central, East, and South Units and has a population of 1,800 plus inmates.