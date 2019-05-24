High water forces Hutchinson Zoo to close

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — High water in central Kansas is forcing the Hutchinson Zoo to close for the first time in more than a decade.

Zoo Director Ryan VanZant says the closing earlier this week was mostly for safety.

Some sidewalks, exhibits and playing areas were underwater.

VanZant says bison were moved to higher ground and employees are using a boat to get their food to them.

He says all the animals still in their habitats are safe. Each habitat has a connected indoor facility that animals use to avoid severe weather.

With more storms coming, VanZant says the zoo will remain closed during the weekend.

