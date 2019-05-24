Great Bend making sandbags available to residents

The City of Great Bend Administration and Public Works Departments have been made aware that some citizens feel the need to fill sand bags to help protect their property. In order to help out Great Bend residents, the Public Works Department is making the bags and sand available to Great Bend citizens only. Residents can come to the Public Works Office at 525 Morton, but due to low manpower, residents must be prepared to fill their own bags. The Public Works Office is open until 5pm today.

City Attorney Bob Suelter said, “We want to make this service available with the situation in Albert there have been many residents concerned.”

Please contact the Street Department at 620-793-4150 with questions regarding this project.