Friday Sports Headlines

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kansas rallied for four runs in the bottom of the 11th to stun Kansas State 15-14 and remain in the Big 12 Tournament. James Cosentino drilled a fly ball to the base of the center field wall to knock in the winning run for the Jayhawks, who trailed 14-11 entering the final frame.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jensen Elliott threw six scoreless innings to help Oklahoma State defeat Baylor 5-0 in the Big 12 Tournament. He allowed just two hits and struck out four. Peyton Battenfield earned the save with three innings of one-hit relief for the third-seeded Cowboys.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Alek Manoah’s dominance helped fourth-seeded West Virginia beat top-seeded Texas Tech 5-1 in the Big 12 Tournament. Manoah, the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, gave up one run on four hits and struck out 10 in eight innings. He won a duel with Tech’s Caleb Kilian, a first-team All-Big 12 selection. West Virginia advanced to the semifinals and needs just one more win to reach the title game.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Josh Watson hit a grand slam in TCU’s tournament-record 14-run fourth inning and the Horned Frogs routed Oklahoma 15-3 in seven innings in the Big 12 Tournament. The Horned Frogs (30-25) will likely need to win out in Oklahoma City to reach the NCAA Tournament.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas System regents have approved a two-year contract extension for Longhorns football coach Tom Herman. The deal comes after the first 10-win season at Texas in a decade. It extends Herman’s guaranteed contract through 2023 and will pay him $6.5 million in 2022 and $6.75 million in the final year. Texas opens the 2019 season at home against Louisiana Tech on Aug. 31.

National Headlines

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points and the Toronto Raptors rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Bucks, 105-99 in Milwaukee and take a 3-2 lead in the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals. Leonard showed no obvious signs of the leg soreness that bothered him the previous two games, hitting five 3-pointers and finishing with seven rebounds and nine assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points for Milwaukee, which will try to stave off elimination Saturday in Toronto.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) _ Jonathan Schoop (skohp) and Miguel Sano each belted two of the Minnesota Twins’ team record-tying eight home runs in a 16-7 dismantling of the Los Angeles Angels. The Twins also received longballs from ex-Angel CJ Cron, Jorge Polanco, Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler while completing their first sweep in Anaheim since 1996. Martin Perez allowed two runs over five innings to help Minnesota improve to a major league-best 33-16.

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The New York Yankees blew a 5-1 lead in the eighth inning before Aaron Hicks walked with the bases loaded in the ninth to complete the Bombers’ four-game sweep of the Orioles in Baltimore, 6-5. Clint Frazier and Luke Voit (voyt) went deep to give the Yankees 13 home runs in the series and 35 in 12 games versus the Birds this season. The Yanks won for the 14th time in 17 games despite Renato Nunez, who tied it with a three-run drive in the eighth.

CLEVELAND (AP) _ An outfield collision allowed Kevin Kiermaier to leg out a three-run, inside-the-park homer in the Tampa Bay Rays’ 7-2 victory at Cleveland. Tommy Pham, Avisail García and Willy Adames hit solo homers off Adam Plutko as Tampa Bay improved baseball’s best road record to 16-7. Ryan Yarbrough allowed two runs and four hits in a career-high 7 1/3 innings after being recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Durham.

CHICAGO (AP) _ The Philadelphia Phillies earned a four-game split at Wrigley Field as Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto homered off Jon Lester in a 9-7 win over the Chicago Cubs. Andrew McCutchen added two hits and two RBIs as Philadelphia won for the fifth time in seven games. Aaron Nola pitched 5 1/3 innings of three-run ball to improve to 5-0.

Thursday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Miami 5 Detroit 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 6 Baltimore 5

Final Boston 8 Toronto 2

Final Minnesota 16 L-A Angels 7

Final Tampa Bay 7 Cleveland 2

Final Chi White Sox 4 Houston 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 6 Washington 4

Final Pittsburgh 14 Colorado 6

Final Philadelphia 9 Chi Cubs 7

Final Atlanta 5 San Francisco 4, 13 Innings

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Toronto 105 Milwaukee 99