Friday Royals Yankees game postponed

Due to a forecast of heavy rain in the area, Friday night’s Yankees-Royals game has been postponed and rescheduled for Saturday, May 25, at 8:15 p.m. ET (7:15 CT) as the nightcap of a split doubleheader that will begin with Saturday’s regularly scheduled 2:15 p.m. ET (1:15 CT) game. Tickets for Friday’s game will be honored for the rescheduled game.

Right-hander Jakob Junis (3-5, 5.69 ERA), who was Friday’s scheduled starter, will pitch the afternoon game on Saturday, and right-hander Jorge Lopez (0-5, 6.04 ERA) will start the night game. Left-hander Danny Duffy (3-1, 3.45 ERA), scheduled to start on Saturday before the postponement, has been bumped to Sunday. The Yankees have not announced their pitchers yet.

Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. CT for the first game and at 5:30 p.m. CT for the night contest. The Baseball Cap giveaway, Buck Night and Summer Fireworks promotions are now scheduled for the second game.