Danyon Holden wins Jayco travel trailer in Follow Your Dreams Giveaway

Number 42 turned out to be the lucky number last night in the Follow Your Dreams Giveaway that was held at the Crest Theater in Great Bend.

The winner of the Jayco Travel Trailer was Danyon Holden of Great Bend.

That Jayco Travel Trailer came from Harper Camperland, one of the Follow Your Dreams Sponsors along with Northview Nursery and Landscape, and Central National Bank in Great Bend and Hays.

For the last two months, people have been signing up to become finalists at different businesses and events throughout the area. 66 finalists began last night with a chance to win the travel trailer but it was Danyon Holden’s ping pong ball number 42 that was the last one left in the machine.