Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/23)

BOOKED: Dakota Green on a BTDC warrant for probation violation with a bond set at $5,000. BTDC warrant with bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Ashley Vanaman of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, bond set at $10,000 C/S. GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Tristan Shaver of Pawnee Rock on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

RELEASED: Aaron McDowell of Salina to KDOC.

RELEASED: Shannon Ybarra released by order of the court.

RELEASED: Brianna Feist of Great Bend received order of release on GBMC case for contempt.

RELEASED: Shannon Larson of Great Bend on Kansas Community Corrections after KDOC withdrew the warrant.

RELEASED: Horacio Carrasco on BTDC warrant after posting a $10,000 surety bond a $1,000 surety.