Barton County Road Closures

As a result of the heavy rains, motorists are encouraged to use caution over the weekend when traveling Barton County roads.

US 281 going south from Hoisington is shut down due to water on the roadway.

These are roads are currently barricaded:

NW 10 Ave from Keystone Rd (NW 100 Rd) to K 4 Hwy

NW 20 Ave from Keystone Rd (NW 100 Rd) to K 4 Hwy

NW 30 Ave from Keystone Rd (NW 100 Rd) to K 4 Hwy

Keystone Rd (NW 100 Rd) from US 281 to NW 40 Ave

SE 20 Rd from SE 130 Ave to SE 140 Ave

SE 80 Ave from SE 30 Rd to SE 40 Rd

S Vine St in Hoisington is still barricaded

No travel is recommended:

NE 20 Ave from K 4 Hwy to NE 80 Rd due to very poor road conditions

Trouble Roads/Intersections – These are low spots or intersections that often have water/debris during rain. Travel with extra caution:

1800 Blk of Susank Rd

NW 30 Ave and NW 190 Rd Intersection