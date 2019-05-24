Albert residents preparing for flood waters

Flooding preparations have begun in the city of Albert due to the heavy rains that fell west of the city. Rush County has reported flooding along the Wet Walnut Creek and the National Weather Service issued a flooding warning for the Wet Walnut Creek at Albert this morning.

The City of Albert is providing sand bags and sand for its residents to prepare before flood waters reach the community. The Barton County Sheriff’s Office will be providing inmates to help residents fill sand bags. The Barton County Health Department will be at the Albert Fire Station, 2006 Main Street, and providing tetanus shots for residents and volunteers assisting in the effort.

It is anticipated that roads in the western edge of Barton County will become flooding so motorists should take precautions when driving.

US 281 going south from Hoisington is shut down due to water on the roadway. View other road closures in the county at bartoncounty.org.