Albert area preparing for high water

The National Weather Service in Wichita, KS has issued a Flood Warning for Walnut Creek at Albert from this afternoon until Monday afternoon. At 7:45 AM Friday the stage was 22.2 feet with flood stage at 24.0 feet. Walnut creek is expected to rise above flood stage by this afternoon and continue to rise to near 25.6 feet by Saturday evening. The river will fall below flood stage by Monday morning. Overflows will cover cultivated land with possible flood impacts in Albert.

Friday morning we contacted Barton County Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller who told us the city of Albert is busy preparing for the high water.