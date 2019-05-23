Trump administration prepares $16B in aid to farmers

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on trade tensions between the United States and China (all times local):

President Donald Trump is providing another $16 billion in aid to U.S. farmers hurt by his trade policies.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue told Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” that Trump has “authorized the $16 billion facilitation program.” Last year, the Trump administration delivered farmers an $11 billion bailout to offset the costs of his trade conflicts with China and other U.S. trading partners.

Trump has imposed tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum and thousands of Chinese products. Foreign countries have lashed back with retaliatory tariffs. They have focused on U.S. agricultural exports in a direct shot at Trump’s supporters in rural America.