Thursday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marcell Ozuna and Matt Carpenter went deep as part of a four-homer barrage and the St. Louis Cardinals split a doubleheader with the Kansas City Royals by winning the second game 10-3. Adam Wainwright (4-4) battled through control issues with 55 of his 103 pitches going for strikes. The Royals beat the Cardinals 8-2 in the first game.

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) — The NFL’s draft road show is headed to Cleveland and Kansas City. To celebrate the Browns’ 75th anniversary, the 2021 draft will be held in Cleveland. Two years later, the home of the Chiefs gets its chance.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Andy Thomas had two hits and knocked in three runs to help Baylor defeat Oklahoma 8-2 in the Big 12 Tournament opener for both teams. Paul Dickens earned the win for second-seeded Baylor. He gave up six hits and struck out six in 6 1/3 innings. Tanner Tredaway and Brady Lindsly both had three hits for seventh-seeded Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Colin Simpson homered and knocked in two runs to help Oklahoma State defeat TCU 5-2 in the Big 12 Tournament opener for both teams. Parker Scott earned the win for third-seeded Oklahoma State. He gave up one run and four hits in six innings. All-Big 12 pitcher Nick Lodolo got the loss for sixth-seeded TCU

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Taylor Floyd got top-seeded Texas Tech out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth and the Red Raiders held off Kansas State 7-4 in the Big 12 Tournament. Josh Jung and Cameron Warren each had three hits for Texas Tech (37-15), which faces West Virginia on Thursday.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Brandon White and Paul McIntosh each knocked in four runs and West Virginia beat fifth-seeded Kansas 12-8 in the Big 12 Tournament. Ivan Gonzalez and Marques Inman had two RBIs apiece for the Mountaineers (35-18), which had 17 hits.

HOUSTON (AP) _ Eloy Jiménez homered twice and the Chicago White White Sox turned the majors’ first triple play of the season in a 9-4 victory over the Houston Astros. Third baseman Yoan Moncada grabbed Jake Marisnick’s third-inning grounder to start a 5-4-3 triple play. Charlie Tilson’s first career homer was a grand slam in Chicago’s six-run sixth.

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Gleyber (GLAY’-bur) Torres belted two of the New York Yankees’ five home runs in a 7-5 win at Baltimore. Gary Sanchez, DJ LeMahieu and Thairo Estrada also connected for the Yanks, who have homered 33 times while winning nine of 11 from the Orioles this season. CC Sabathia moved to 3-1 despite yielding five runs and six hits, including home runs by Richie Martin and Renato Núñez.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) _ The Tampa Bay Rays rolled to an 8-1 pounding of the Los Angeles Dodgers as Avisail Garcia and Kevin Kiermaier each hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning. Kiermaier also made a rocket throw from center field to cut down Cody Bellinger at home plate, keeping the score tied 1-all in the sixth. Tommy Pham homered for the Rays, and Brandon Lowe singled in the tiebreaking run to spark a seven-run seventh.

CHICAGO (AP) _ Albert Almora Jr. hit his first career grand slam and the Chicago Cubs rallied from an early three-run deficit with three homers to beat the Phillies, 8-4. Anthony Rizzo tied it with a two-run blast in the third inning, and Javier Báez added a solo shot in the seventh after being held out of the previous two games with a bruised right heel. Tyler Chatwood earned the win with four innings of one-run, three-hit relief.

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Yasmani Grandal smacked a two-run homer while the Milwaukee Brewers scored five times in the sixth inning to rally past Cincinnati, 11-9. Keston Hiura (hee-OOR’-uh) and Mike Moustakas also homered to help the Brewers storm back from a 6-1, third-inning deficit. Jose Arcia had three RBIs for Milwaukee, which played its second straight game without Christian Yelich while he deals with back spasms.

