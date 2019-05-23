Sunflower Diversified raises money, awareness during car wash

Organizers of the recent Sunflower Diversified Services Car Wash hoped for an average of four customers per hour. And that’s what they got. Sixteen vehicles were spiffed up during the four-hour event.

“Everyone did a great job on the cars and had fun doing it,” said Connie Oetken, director of development. “Clients and staff agree we will do it again.”

The logistics worked well too, Oetken added. “Customers drove up, handed me the keys and asked me to park the vehicles after they were washed. Many mentioned they were happy to support Sunflower and thanked us for this service.”

Oetken said she was impressed with the community’s spirit and trusting nature.

“They handed over their keys with no questions asked,” she commented. “In addition, we are grateful to the city of Great Bend for its help and permission to sponsor the event downtown. And, of course, we appreciate all the customers.”

The first-time Car Wash raised almost $400 from free-will donations. “We are thankful for the contributions, as well as the opportunity to sponsor this event,” Oekten said. “Clients and staff love to participate in their community.”

Sunflower serves infants, toddlers and adults with intellectual disabilities and delays in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties.