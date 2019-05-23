Police kill shooter after standoff at Wichita apartment complex

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a man alone in an apartment firing a gun was killed by police.

Just before 2a.m. Thursday, police responded to report of an explosion at an apartment complex in south Wichita, according to Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.

Officers at the scene heard gunfire and worked to determine where the gunfire was in the complex. An individual was inside an apartment shooting and continuing to shoot, according to Ramsay. Officers began to evacuate nearby apartments and called in the SWAT team. Despite attempts, police were not able to make phone contact with the shooter, according to Ramsay.

Just before 6 a.m.two officers fired multiple shots and killed the suspect.

The suspect had multiple guns, at least a rifle and a handgun. About 30 gunshots were reported altogether. An armored police vehicle was struck four times, according to Ramsay.

Police reported no other injuries.