Kansas inmate who escaped last month is back in custody

RILEY COUNTY —A Kansas inmate who walked away from work release in April is back in custody, according to the Riley County Police Department booking report.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Austin Swafford, 34, was arrested in the 1000 Block of South Seth Child in Manhattan. He had originally been held in Riley County on a probation violation, according to the RCPD arrest report.

On April 26, police in Beloit reported Swafford’s disappearance, that he had “ties to Beloit, the Mitchell County area and that the public should not approach him.

Riley County records indicate Swafford may have turned himself in. The arrest occurred at the police department in Manhattan. He is being held on a $1500 bond. Police had no additional information on Swafford.