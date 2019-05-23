Kan. man sentenced for shooting death in harsh words over man’s lawn

Judge Stephen Ternes ordered Jimmy Suttle, Jr., 33, Wichita, to serve 288 months in prison, according to District Attorney Marc Bennett.

In May of 2017, 52-year-old Leonard Childers of Wichita was shot outside a home in the 1600 block of S. Fern in Wichita. The shooting was the result of harsh words between Childers and Jimmy Suttle, Sr.

Childers told the elder Suttle to get off his lawn. oWitnesses say Suttle responded with a derogatory slur. Childers and Suttle then argued further. A short time later, Suttle Jr. approached Childers with a gun and fired twice. One bullet struck Childers in the abdomen.

Suttle Jr. pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter on February 1, 2019. On Wednesday, Judge Ternes sentenced him to 165 months. With the shooting, Suttle violated his probation on a 2013 forgery case, a 2015 methamphetamine possession case, and a 2015 aggravated battery case. The underlying sentences on those cases along with the voluntary manslaughter conviction resulted in the 288 month term.