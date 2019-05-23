Friday Weather

Friday A 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Memorial Day A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.