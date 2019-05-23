Flooding at Cheney Lake thwarts Memorial Day plans

CHENEY, Kan. (AP) — Hundreds of people are changing their Memorial Day plans due to flooding at Cheney Lake.

Cheney Park Ranger Mitchell Schwartz says he has cancelled more than 300 reservations.

He says on a typical Memorial Day they might have 40,000 people at the lake, but this one is going to be a little different.

Historic flooding at the park has forced all but two campsites to be closed.

Visitors are still able to visit the lake, but park rangers advise the public to not get in the water.

Hutchinson resident Danielle Hunt says her family and friends usually spend Memorial Day weekend at Cheney Lake. She’s changing her plans this year due to road closures and flooding.