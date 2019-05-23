Eagle Radio is giving away a Jayco Travel Trailer tonight

The summer plans for one lucky winner will change drastically Thursday, May 23 as Eagle Radio’s Follow Your Dreams Giveaway comes to a conclusion.

Along with Harper Camperland, Northview Nursery, and Central National Bank, Eagle Radio is giving away a brand new Jayco Travel Trailer Thursday at the Crest Theater.

“Harper Camperland approached us,” Eagle Radio Market Manger Randy Goering said. “We said, let’s take a look at this. We were able to find a couple of other presenting sponsors. We’re really excited to give away a Jayco Travel Trailer.”

For months, people have been signing up to become finalists at different businesses and events throughout the area.

There are 66 finalists expected to be at the giveaway with the drawing starting at 7 p.m.

“We want to thank all of our sponsors that make this event possible,” Goering said. “We’re looking forward to our next big giveaway that will be coming up shortly.”

Original plans were to have the giveaway at Harper Camperland, but with anticipated thunderstorms the location shifted to the Crest Theater, 1905 Lakin Avenue.

If you are not already a finalist, you will have one last chance between 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Crest, with the last finalist drawn at 7 p.m. before the giveaway begins.