88-year-old rescued after vehicle swept off flooded Kan. road

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — An 88-year-old Kansas man is recovering after a dramatic water rescue.

On Wednesday, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of County Road 6600 and 4500 Road where a family reported 88-year-old Robert Harriman was last seen at that location at approximately 10a.m., according to Sheriff Robert Dierks.

Heavy rainfall over the past week left the area flooded by the Verdigris River.

Deputies and the family began a search and located Harriman’s vehicle one half mile from the road. Deputies contacted Neodesha Fire crews and a warden from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to do a water rescue.

They used a drone to help see the vehicle and determined Harriman was trapped in the vehicle.

Neodesha Fire crews, Game Warden Uhrmacher and an off-duty trooper used a patrol boat to reach the vehicle that had been swept 2000 feet off the flooded road and remove Harriman.

Independence EMS treated him at the scene and transported him to a local hospital. The sheriff had no update on his condition Thursday.