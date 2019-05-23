2019 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Oklahoma City, Okla.

Wednesday Scores

Oklahoma State 5, TCU 2

Baylor 8, Oklahoma 2

Texas Tech 7, Kansas State 4

West Virginia 12, Kansas 8

Thursday Schedule

9:00 a.m. Kansas vs. Kansas State

12:30 p.m. Texas Tech vs. West Virginia

4:00 p.m. Texas Tech vs. West Virginia

7:30 p.m. Baylor vs. Oklahoma State

Friday, May 24

Session Five

Game 9: Game 7 Loser vs. Game 5 Winner – 3:15 p.m. (FCS)

Game 10: Game 8 Loser vs. Game 6 Winner – 7:00 p.m. (FCS)

Saturday, May 25

Session Six

Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner – 9:00 a.m. (FCS)

Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner – 12:30 p.m. (FCS)

Session Seven

*Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Loser Game 11, If Necessary – 4:00 p.m. (FCS)

**Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 12, If Necessary*** – 7:30 p.m. (FCS)

Sunday, May 26

Session Eight

Game 15: Championship Game – 1:00 p.m. (FSN)

Times listed in Central.

*Game 13 will be necessary if the winner of Game 9 also wins Game 11.

**Game 14 will be necessary if the winner of Game 10 also wins Game 12.

***If Game 13 is unnecessary, Game 14 will be played at 4:00 p.m. rather than 7:30 p.m.