Work study sessions considered by Great Bend City Council

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The idea of having work study sessions was discussed at a recent strategic planning meeting by the Great Bend City Council. The work study sessions would help the governing body gather more information on the in-depth issues that come before the council.

Councilwoman Jolene Biggs pitched the idea of having the work sessions before or after select meeting dates.

“When we worked over the IT issues we had and when we had the Amber Meadows issue, if we would have had a work study session that would have allowed all of us to have more information upfront rather than trying to gather that information during the regular council meeting,” said Biggs.

The work sessions would be open for the public to attend, but City Administrator Kendal Francis noted it would be up to the council to decide if the public would be allowed to comment and if the session would be broadcast online like the regular meetings.

The majority of the board was in favor of the idea except Brock McPherson.

“This might be a situation where it will appear like we’re having secret and special meetings,” McPherson said. “We have a public meeting already scheduled.”

A common opinion from the council is to hold the works sessions after future meetings.

“There’s all kind of ways it can be done,” Biggs said. “My hope would be that we do come together and have a work session.”

Francis will put together a more formalized motion with times and dates regarding the work sessions for the Council to consider at the June 3rd meeting.