Wednesday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The opener of the I-70 series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals was postponed because of a forecast for severe weather and rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday. The National Weather Service said there was a “threat for severe thunderstorms producing tornadoes, strong winds, large hail, and additional flash flooding.”

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — West Virginia just claimed some big-time individual accolades. Randy Mazey is the Big 12 Coach of the Year and Alek Manoah is the Pitcher of the Year. Now, the Mountaineers are seeking their first Big 12 baseball title. Top-seeded Texas Tech, No. 2 Baylor and No. 3 Oklahoma State also have had strong seasons.

National Headlines

TORONTO (AP) _ The NBA’s Eastern Conference finals are tied at two games apiece after Kyle Lowry finished with a team-high 25 points in the Toronto Raptors’ 120-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Norm Powell came off the bench to hit four 3s and score 18 points for Toronto, while Marc Gasol added 17 points. Serge Ibaka had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Raptors, who took the last two games after dropping the first two in Milwaukee.

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ The St. Louis Blues have advanced to the Stanley Cup final for the first time in 49 years by taking Game 6 of the Western Conference final, 5-1 against San Jose. David Perron had a goal and an assist to back rookie Jordan Binnington, who stopped 25 shots in his team-record 12th win. Perron opened the scoring 92 seconds into the game with help from Ryan O’Reilly, who set up three goals.

HOUSTON (AP) _ Justin Verlander took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and struck out a season-high 12 to lead the Houston Astros to a 5-1 win over the Chicago White Sox. Verlander improved to 8-1 by allowing one hit and walking one in eight innings for his fourth straight win, losing the no-hitter when Jose Abreu homered in the seventh. Yuli Gurriel hit a solo shot to give the Astros home runs in 18 straight games, tying the second-longest streak in franchise history.

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Clint Frazier homered twice and had a career-high five RBIs as the New York Yankees blasted the Orioles, 11-4 in Baltimore. Gary Sánchez contributed a three-run drive for the Yankees, who erased a 6-1 deficit in Monday’s 10-7 win at Baltimore. New York made it easy for Domingo Germán (hehr-MAHN’) to win his sixth consecutive start and increase his major league-leading victory total at 9-1.

St. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) _ Clayton Kershaw took a shutout into the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers won for the sixth time in seven games by knocking off the Tampa Bay Rays, 7-3. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner wound up allowing two runs, six hits, one walk and had eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Los Angeles has won 15 consecutive regular season games started by Kershaw.

Tuesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Miami 5 Detroit 4, 11 Innings

Final L-A Dodgers 7 Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City at St. Louis 8:15 p.m., postponed

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Oakland 5 Cleveland 3

Final N-Y Yankees 11 Baltimore 4

Final Toronto 10 Boston 3

Final Texas 5 Seattle 3

Final Houston 5 Chi White Sox 1

Final Minnesota 8 L-A Angels 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Colorado 5 Pittsburgh 0

Final Chi Cubs 3 Philadelphia 2

Final N-Y Mets 6 Washington 5

Final Cincinnati 3 Milwaukee 0

Final San Francisco 4 Atlanta 3

Final San Diego 3 Arizona 2

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Toronto 120 Milwaukee 102

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final St. Louis 5 San Jose 1