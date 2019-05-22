Two Kansas police officers recognized for service, bravery

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The Wichita Police department has honored two officers with the bronze wreath of valor for their outstanding service and acts of bravery.

According to a social media report, Officer Dulohery responded to a domestic disturbance that led to a short vehicle and then a foot pursuit. When Officer Dulohery caught up to the suspect, he observed a gun in his hand. Officer Dulohery pinned the suspects arm against the side of a garage, allowing other officers to take the suspect into custody.

The suspect was booked into jail for 3 counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated interference with law enforcement and violation of a court order. No one was injured.

Officer Gerlach witnessed an armed robbery at the Jimmy Johns at 21st and Maize Rd. Officer Gerlach approached the business and arrested the suspect as he exited the rear door.

The suspect was armed with a handgun when he was arrested and had a second handgun nearby. The suspect was booked into jail. Eventually the suspect was charged with 15 counts of aggravated robbery, 2 counts of robbery and 18 counts of kidnapping. No one was injured.