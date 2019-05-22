Great Bend Post

Thursday Weather

Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. High near 67. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday Night
Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 58. Southeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 9 to 15 mph.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 13 to 16 mph.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Memorial Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 74.