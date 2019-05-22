Thursday Weather

Thursday Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. High near 67. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 58. Southeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 9 to 15 mph.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 13 to 16 mph.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Memorial Day Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 74.