GREAT BEND – Sandra Kay Dayton, 71, of Great Bend, KS, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Hays Med Center in Hays, KS, with family and friends by her side.

Family will be receiving friends, from 5 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home. Please join us in celebrating her life, at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Great Bend, with Pastor Seong Lee officiating. Private Family Inurnment will be in Great Bend Cemetery North. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Full obituary notice will be published next week.

