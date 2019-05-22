Pair of national runner-ups for Barton track and field

By Todd Moore – Barton Sports Info

A pair of national runner-up trophies were attained in Hobbs, New Mexico, this past week as the Barton Community College track and field teams completed the NJCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The defending champion men made another run for the title but came up short in the last race of the day with a misstep causing the No. 1 ranked 4x400m relay team’s disqualification in giving Cloud County Community College the title. Despite not having a relay in the final race, the T-Birds’ 88 points was enough to acquire their first national title with the Cougars sitting dejectedly in the runner-up spot with 83 points while South Plains was close behind in third with 80.5 points.

In the women’s team race, Barton’s 97 points trailed the host New Mexico Junior College’s 105.75 as the Thunderbirds prevailed for its third straight outdoor title while South Plains and Iowa Central tied for the third place trophy with 83 points.

The Cougars combined for 46 personal best efforts throughout the competitions including four national championships and ten runner-ups among its twenty-two scoring efforts over the course of three days.

Highlighting the individual national titles were the school record performances by Alencar Pereira in the hammer throw and Kenroy Williams in the 400m hurdles, with Fiona Richards’ runner-up in the women’s discus throw also retaking the program’s top historical spot.

Pereira unleashed a 70.21m (230-04) throw on his fifth attempt Thursday to shatter the hammer throw meet record and post the world’s No. 82 farthest throw of the season rewrite his home Brazil’s under-23 national record. The freshman’s first throw of the day reset his already program best mark but also took over the meet’s best ever throw by Brano Davis of Central Arizona College in 2006 by 4.5 meters, going on to exceed the 67m distance three more times before the final etching of his name on top.

In three of the four hurdle events, Barton won two titles on the men’s side with one coming from the women’s as the trio of victories recorded top ten performances in Cougar history.

Inching up the Barton all-time list throughout his sophomore campaign, Kenroy Williams closed out his final 400m hurdle race claiming the stadium record and taking over the program’s top spot in clocking a record 49.96 time to also rank ninth best in NJCAA history. Stephon Torrence was also impressive in the 110m variety, continuing his dominance of both the indoor and outdoor season for a winning 13.51 time to rank second best in Barton history and fifth best in all-conditions of the NJCAA.

Another model of consistent excellence was the performance of Yoveinny Mota. The freshman placed runner-up in the finals however in the process, clocked times of 13.247 in prelims and 13.245 in the finals to rank second best in Barton women’s history and sixth best in NJCAA history.

Also ranking among the NJCAA’s best, Richards marked a runner-up 53.15m (174-04) in the discus throw as the freshman not on checked in at the NJCAA’s fifth best slot but took over the top spot in program history.

Other assaults on the women’s Barton record book came from freshman T’Nia Riley’s 200m runner-up clocking of 23.24 to rank sixth all-time in program history and tenth best NJCAA all-conditions while joining Nijah Roberson, Mota, and Deborah Giffard to clock a runner-up 44.98 in moving into the tenth best time in Cougar history.

Kevin Nedrick earned a pair of national runner-up placings, as the school record holder earned silver in the shot put (17.64m, 57-10.50) with the sophomore’s javelin throw of 60.04m (197-00) ranking ninth on the program’s best list.

Second on the school chart in the discus throw, Nedrick captured the title with a program third best throw of 56.97m (186-11) while freshman Phillipe Barnett close behind in second by solidifying his fourth program all-time best mark with a personal record of 55.47m (182-00).

Complete Barton Women’s Results:

100m: 2nd T’Nia Riley (11.53; *11.50 Prelims), 7th Sharikae Campbell (12.01; *PR 11.79 Prelims); 20th Deborah Giffard (12.06)

200m: 2nd T’Nia Riley (23.32; *PR 23.24 Prelims, 6th All-Time, 10th NJCAA All-Conditions), 7th Christal Mosley (24.89; *23.79 Prelims); 13th Sharikae Campbell (PR 24.07)

400m: 3rd Nijah Roberson (55.61; *55.61 Prelims), 6th Azan Sargusingh (56.68; *55.99 Prelims), 7th Christal Mosley (57.00; *55.00 Prelims)

800m: 2nd Cadeebra Calcote (PR 2:14.76; *2:20.13 Prelims); 13th Shanique Masters (2:24.74)

100m Hurdles: 2nd Yoveinny Mota (PR 13.245, 2nd All-Time, 6th NJCAA; *13.247 Prelims), 6th Aquila St. Louis (*14.20 Prelims); 10th Janeia Wren (PR 14.56)

400m Hurdles: 13th Janeia Wren (1:07.89)

4x100m Relay: 2nd 44.98 (10th All-Time, SB); *46.11 Prelims (Nijah Roberson, T’Nia Riley, Yoveinny Mota, Deborah Giffard)

4x400m Relay: 2nd 3:47.94; *3:48.89 Prelims (Nijah Roberson, Azan Sargusingh, T’Nia Riley, Cadeebra Calcote)

Discus Throw: 2nd Fiona Richards (PB 53.15m, 174-04, School Record, 5th best NJCAA All-Time)

Hammer Throw: 17th Kameliah Style (42.26m, 138-08)

High Jump: Ayi-lissa Dotson (No Height Attained)

Javelin: 11th Arianna Hayde (34.35m, 112-08)

Long Jump: 7th Tracy-Ann Powell (PB 5.99m, 19-08.00), 8th Arianna Hayde (5.86m, 19-02.75)

Shot Put: 4th Latavia Maines (14.70m, 48-02.75), 5th Fiona Richards (14.14m, 46-04.75)

Triple Jump: 9th Reygan Brown (PB 11.26m, 36-11.50)

Heptathlon: 3rd Arianna Hayde (PB 4561pts), 4th Aquila St. Louis (PB 4424pts), 9th Maurina Prieto (PB 3736pts)

Heptathlon 100m Hurdles: 1st Aquila St. Louis (14.73), 3rd Arianna Hayde (PR 15.26), 9th Maurina Prieto (PR 16.26)

Heptathlon 200m: 3rd Aquila St. Louis (PR 25.74), 5th Maurina Prieto (25.84), 9th Arianna Hayde (PR 26.55)

Heptathlon 800: 5th Maurina Prieto (2:43.13), 8th Arianna Hayde (PR 2:48.25), 12th Aquila St. Louis (3:04.85 *missed PR by .46)

Heptathlon High Jump: 3rd Arianna Hayde (PB 1.52m), 4th Aquila St. Louis (1.49m), 12th Maurina Prieto (PB 1.37m)

Heptathlon Javelin: 2nd Arianna Hayde (34.98m), 3rd Aquila St. Louis (PB 34.40), 11th Maurina Prieto (PB 23.78m)

Heptathlon Long Jump: 1st Arianna Hayde (PB 5.91m), 2nd Aquila St. Louis (PB 5.76m), 14th Maurina Prieto (PB 4.33m)

Heptathlon Shot Put: 6th Arianna Hayde (9.31m), 8th Maurina Prieto (9.23m), 10th Aquila St. Louis (8.90m)

Complete Barton Men’s Results:

100m: 17th Deondre Spruill (PR 10.51); Dartez Hamlin (FS), Tyreke Wilson (DNF)

200m: 4th Dartez Hamlin (20.64, *7th All-Time, PR 20.41 Prelims); 17th Davonte Burnett (PR 20.71)

400m: 11th Adriano Gumbs (48.15), 22nd Kyle Mason, Jr. (PR 48.95)

800m: 3rd Nathan Hood (1:54.64, *1:55.86 Prelims); 31st Tallan James (2:06.40)

110m Hurdles: 1st Stephon Torrence (*2nd All-Time, PR 13.51, *13.80 Prelims), 7th Deshaun Jones (14.05, *PR 14.00 Prelims)

400m Hurdles: 1st Kenroy Williams (Stadium Record, School Record PR 49.96 49.29national, *51.25 Prelims), 6th Deshaun Jones (56.02, *54.11 Prelims)

4x100m Relay: 8th 41.02, *40.24 Prelims (Kyle Mason, Jr., Davonte Burnett, Dartez Hamlin, Deondre Spruill)

4x400m Relay: DQ, *3:09.95 Prelims (Kenroy Williams, Nathan Hood, Adriano Gumbs, Dartez Hamlin)

Discus Throw: 1st Kevin Nedrick (56.97m, 186-11), 2nd Phillipe Barnett (PR 55.47m, 182-00); 13th Logan Carroll (PB 44.45m, 145-10)

Weight Throw: 1st Alencar Pereira (National Record 70.21m, 230-04); NS Phillipe Barnett

Javelin Throw: 2nd Kevin Nedrick (9th All-Time, PR 60.04m, 197-00)

Long Jump: 12th Tyrone Treadwell (PB 7.12m, 23-04.50)

Shot Put: 2nd Kevin Nedrick (17.64m, 57-10.50), 11th Logan Carroll (15.28m, 50-01.75)

Triple Jump: 10th Timothy Wilson (PB 15.07m, 49-05.50), 11th Tyrone Treadwell (PB 14.51m, 47-07.25)

Decathlon: 7th Kaleb Ambrose (PB 5779pts)

Decathlon 100m: 6th (PR 11.30)

Decathlon 110m Hurdles: 4th (PR 15.53)

Decathlon 400m: 5th (52.75) *missed PR by .01

Decathlon 1500m: 4th (PR 5:10.44)

Decathlon Discus Throw: 10th (23.55m)

Decathlon High Jump: 10th (PB 1.70m)

Decathlon Javelin Throw: 7th (40.96m)

Decathlon Long Jump: 9th (6.18m)

Decathlon Pole Vault: 6th (PB 3.65m)

Decathlon Shot Put: 6th (PB 10.52m)