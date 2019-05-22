NWS: Tuesday’s larges tornado rated EF-3, 2 confirmed in Dickinson Co.

TOPEKA —The National Weather Service survey crews have completed their work reviewing tornadoes from Tuesday.

The first tornado reported occurred at 4:32p.m. in Dickinson County and was rated and EF1, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado produced peak winds of 105 miles per hour and traveled over 7 miles.

The second intermittent tornado in Dickinson and Geary Counties that passed northwest of Junction City has been rated EF0. It was estimated 150 yards wide and traveled approximately 17 miles, according to the National Weather Service.

Just after 7p.m., an EF1 tornado was reported southwest of Oneida in Nemaha County. It traveled approximately 3 miles, according to the National Weather Service.

An EF3 tornado also was reported in Nemaha County at 7:20p.m. It had maximum winds of 140 miles per hour and traveled almost 6 miles.

The National Weather Service also reported an EF2 tornado in Jackson County just after 6:30p.m. Tuesday along with an EF0 tornado north of Topeka that is responsible for tree and power line damage.