Kansas woman hospitalized after drug related shooting, suspect jailed

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 2p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a call of shots fired in the 800 block of South Terrance in Wichita, according to officer Kevin Wheeler.

At the scene, officers found the home had been struck multiple times by gunfire. A 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man inside the residence told police someone shot at the residence but they were not injured. Officers did determine that the woman had been wounded in the abdomen.

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to Wheeler.

Witnesses described the suspect and police located 23-year-old Tristyn Cowling. They arrested him without incident. Investigators learned that the disturbance at the home was not random and probably drug related, according to Wheeler.

Cowling is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on requested charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling.