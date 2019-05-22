Kansas man dies in 2-vehicle crash

DECATUR COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Wednesday in Decatur County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Chevy Colorado driven by Thomas D. Bauer, 69, Almena, was northbound on 170thRoad six miles east of Oberlin. The driver failed to stop at a stop sign at K-Lane.

A westbound 2018 Ford F250 driven by Tyrel R. Prideaux, 39, Atwood struck the Chevy.

Bauer was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Paul’s Funeral Home. Prideaux was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.