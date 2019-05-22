Kan. felon jailed after chase that prompted school lockdown

MCPHERSON— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon who was believed to driving a stolen vehicle from Wichita.

On Tuesday, a McPherson County deputy attempted to stop the vehicle with two men inside on a seat belt violation in the parking lot of the 24/7 Travel Store in the 2200 Block of Kansas Avenue in McPherson, according to a media release.

The driver, later identified as 38-year-old Michael Huffman, refused to stop which lead to a chase through parts of McPherson, ending in the 400 block of Hartup.

Once stopped, the two occupants ran from the vehicle. Deputies located and arrested Michael Huffman. The passenger remains at large.

Huffman has previous convictions for theft, burglary and drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. He is being held on requested charges for possession of stolen property, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, flee or attempt to elude, theft, interference with law enforcement, marijuana possession and two warrants for failure to appear.

Two schools were temporarily placed on lockdown due to safety concerns.