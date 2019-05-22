Hoisington EMS celebrating National EMS Week with open house

By COLE REIF

This is National EMS Week and the Hoisington EMS is holding a special open house Thursday, May 23 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at 202 East Broadway, just off Main Street.

Scott Fleming serves as the Hoisington EMS Director and says their staff consists two full-time employees and currently 17 volunteers.

“Not everyone can do the job,” Fleming said. “When you get somebody that can not only do the job, but do the job well, you do almost anything to keep them.”

The open house will include a free hamburger or hotdog meal, a chance to meet local EMS providers, law enforcement, firefighters, and see new equipment.

“I am very fortunate right now that I have a very good group of volunteers,” Flemming added. “They’re dedicated and for the most part it is a young group of people.”

Fleming says he is always recruiting future volunteers and says Hoisington EMS will pay for the EMT schooling for any interested individuals.

“The schooling is about six weeks with 200 to 250 hours of classroom time and clinical experience,” said Fleming. “Once you pass the State Qualification Exam you’re an EMT.”

Eagle Radio will be conducting a live remote at the event from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on 100.7 Eagle Country.