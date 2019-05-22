Great Bend taking offers to purchase lots on Main Street

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The City of Great Bend owns real estate at 635 Main Street, just north of Bookies Bar & Grill. The lot of land used to be home of the Armour Creamery years ago. Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter says the city acquired the land approximately 15 years ago and tore down the Creamery building.

No one has been interested in the vacant lot over the years until recently. Suelter says a party has shown interest in the purchasing the real estate from the city.

“This is a vacant lot,” Suelter said. “There’s two 50-foot lots and 10 feet of another lot. This is the vacant area north of Bookies.”

In order to give the public a chance to purchase the real estate, the City will accept sealed offers to buy the land until Wednesday, June 5. A notice will be printed in the newspaper twice to give the public a chance to send in their bids.

Sealed offers are to be submitted to the Office of the City Attorney, 1209 Williams, Great Bend, KS 67530 not later than 3 p.m. on June 5.