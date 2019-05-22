Cottonwood District – Annual Ellis County Wheat Plot Field Day changes location

The Cottonwood District – Annual Ellis County Wheat Plot Field Day is still being held this Thursday, May 23rd beginning at 6:00 p.m. but the location has changed due to the weather. It will now be held at the VFW in Victoria at 204 E. Main Street.

Come hear what Extension specialist have to say about the strengths and weaknesses of each variety. This is an informal program and there is always time for questions and discussion with the speakers. NW Area Extension Agronomist Lucas Haag and Extension Plant Pathologist Erick DeWolf will be the presenters for the evening.

A free meal and refreshments will immediately follow the program.

All interested people are invited to attend. No RSVP necessary.

Once again the location of the Ellis County Wheat Plot Field Day has changed to the VFW in Victoria, 204 E. Main Street starting at 6 p.m. this Thursday, May 23rd.