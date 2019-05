Cop Shop (5/21)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/21)

Fraud

At 11:05 a.m. a fraud case was taken at 270 W. Newcombe Avenue in Galatia.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/21)

Breathing Problems

At 3:07 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2811 21st Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:59 a.m. an accident was reported at 1919 Harrison Street.

Theft

At 11:37 a.m. Cervs, 1000 Main Street, reported an employee stealing money.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:43 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & McKinley Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 3:47 p.m. a report of someone entering his residence at 2801 19th Street and taking items was made.