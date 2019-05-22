Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/21)

BOOKED: Tanner Cox on FTA warrant for $2,500 C/S x3, FTA with bond set at $2,000 C/S, and GBMC warrant with bond set at $2,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Kennedy Beakey of Great Bend on United States District Court warrant for possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, no bond.

BOOKED: Iban Enriquez-Martinez on United States District Court warrant for distribution of a controlled substance, no bond.

RELEASED: Elijah Foth to KDOC.

RELEASED: William Rowe of Great Bend to KDOC.

RELEASED: Steven Herren of Great Bend after time served.

RELEASED: Sharee Bradley of Hoisington to Marion County.