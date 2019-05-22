Area Chamber Coffees for Thursday (5/23)

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee Hour

Foundry Methodist Church | 5401 Broadway Ave.

Join the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development for our weekly Chamber Coffee on Thursday, May 23rd, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. This week’s Host is Foundry Methodist Church, located at 5401 Broadway Ave., Great Bend, KS.

Foundry Methodist Church was founded in June of 2002. We are an independent Methodist church, which means we are a non-denominational church that holds to early Methodist beliefs. We are a church that strives to return to the biblical foundations The Church was founded upon. Most importantly, above being a Methodist, is that we desire to be sold out believers, living for Jesus, growing through the study of His Word, and applying His Word to every action in our lives, in the Church, and in our community. We invite YOU to come and grow with us!

Coffee, Refreshments, and Door Prizes.

Ambassador Host: Dave Storjohann, KFC

Ambassador Greeters: Krystall Barnes, Barton Community College & Rich Baskerville, Landmark National Bank

The Hoisington Chamber of Commerce Coffee Hour

Hosted by Hoisington EMS at their location at 9:30 a.m.

