Amtrak suspends service in Kansas due to flooding

HUTCHINSON — Amtrak has once again suspended the Southwest Chief between Hutchinson and Kansas City because of flooding. Bus service between Oklahoma City and Newton has also been suspended.

Eastbound passengers in Hutchinson will be bused to Kansas City with stops along the way. Westbound passengers will board in Hutchinson as normal. Those getting on or off at Newton should be advised again that the through service bus to Wichita and on to Oklahoma City will not run.

Passengers could experience long delays because of flooding and are asked to go to amtrak.com or call 1-800-USD-RAIL.