ROOKS COUNTY —Three earthquakes shook residents in Rooks County early Wednesday. Just after midnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reported a quake measuring a magnitude 3.0.

The first quake was followed by a 2.9 magnitude quake at 12:12 a.m. and a 3.1 quake at 4:59a.m.

On May 11 and 12, the U.S. reported quakes measuring a magnitude 3.4 and 3.8, according to the USGS.

There are no reports of any damage from Wednesday’s quakes, according to the Rooks County Sheriff’s Department.