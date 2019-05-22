Local students awarded scholarships through Kansas Farm Bureau

Each year Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) Foundation for Agriculture awards scholarships to college students studying in fields that benefit agriculture and rural Kansas. Forty-two recipients received $25,000 in scholarships for the 2019-20 school year.
Over the past decade, the foundation has awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships.
“We’re investing in students today to ensure they become tomorrow’s leaders,” says KFB President and Foundation Chair Rich Felts.
Dixie Miller, Reno County, is the winner of the $500 Godfrey and Emma Bahr Miller Agriculture Scholarship, a permanent, privately endowed scholarship fund for students attending a college in Kansas and majoring in a subject related to agronomy and conservation.
Cade Hibdon, Franklin County, was awarded $1,000 for the Frank & Helen Bernasek Memorial Scholarship.
Sara Schlickau, Reno County, received $1,000 for the K-State Agricultural Communications and Journalism Scholarship.
Jacqueline Clawson, Meade County, was awarded $500 for the DeWitt Ahlerich Memorial Scholarship.
Seven students received scholarships to Kansas technical colleges. They are Gage Harding, Neosho County; Dylan Helwig, Cherokee County; Wyatt Hilt, Cheyenne County; Talen Quenzer, Thomas County; Wyatt Schuster, Jewell County; Brody Stamm, Washington County; and Lane Wells, Wichita County.
Four $1,000 KFB scholarships were awarded to juniors and seniors enrolled in Kansas State University’s college of agriculture and majoring in a subject related to agriculture. They are Sara Gammon, Bates County, Missouri; Ciara Hodgkinson, Pratt County; Leah Metzger, Butler County; and Katelyn Pinkston, Clay County.
Two $1,000 KFB scholarships were awarded to juniors and seniors enrolled at Fort Hays State University. Recipients are Dani Mangus, Sherman County; and Brianna Stefan, Clark County.
Twenty-five recipients received $500 scholarships. These students are attending a Kansas college with a Kansas Farm Bureau Collegiate chapter. Students must be a Farm Bureau Collegiate member.
Recipients include:
Allen Community College
- Ryan Beeson, Labette County
- Carleigh Fox, Valencia County, New Mexico
Barton Community College
- Kerri Bruntz, Ness County
- Dawn Ledeboer, Wabaunsee County
- Bryce Maneth, Barton County
- Kenton Wondra, Barton County
Butler Community College
- Chad Hibdon, Franklin County
Colby Community College
- Hannah Eslinger, Sherman County
- Karlee Logan, Scott County
- Dylan Pruter, Osborne County
- Cassandra Wolff, Barton County
Fort Hays State University
- KelsiJo Crouch, Scott County
- Sathena Scarborough, Howard County, Nebraska
- Morgan Tucker, Lane County
- Haley Winkel, Mitchell County
Fort Scott Community College
- Peyton Bragg, Barrow County, Georgia
- Tatum Brunkow, Pottawatomie County
Hutchinson Community College
- Chisum Grund, Wallace County
- Katelynn Wilt, Reno County
Kansas State University
- Ashley Craig, Adams County, Nebraska
- Suzanne Huntley, Phillips County
- Andy Mink, DeKalb County, Missouri
- Haley O’Neal, Bourbon County
- Colton Sutterby, Allen County
Pratt Community College
- Camryn Youngers, Ford County