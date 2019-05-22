Local students awarded scholarships through Kansas Farm Bureau

Over the past decade, the foundation has awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships.

“We’re investing in students today to ensure they become tomorrow’s leaders,” says KFB President and Foundation Chair Rich Felts.

Dixie Miller, Reno County, is the winner of the $500 Godfrey and Emma Bahr Miller Agriculture Scholarship, a permanent, privately endowed scholarship fund for students attending a college in Kansas and majoring in a subject related to agronomy and conservation.

Cade Hibdon, Franklin County, was awarded $1,000 for the Frank & Helen Bernasek Memorial Scholarship.

Sara Schlickau, Reno County, received $1,000 for the K-State Agricultural Communications and Journalism Scholarship.

Jacqueline Clawson, Meade County, was awarded $500 for the DeWitt Ahlerich Memorial Scholarship.

Seven students received scholarships to Kansas technical colleges. They are Gage Harding, Neosho County; Dylan Helwig, Cherokee County; Wyatt Hilt, Cheyenne County; Talen Quenzer, Thomas County; Wyatt Schuster, Jewell County; Brody Stamm, Washington County; and Lane Wells, Wichita County.

Four $1,000 KFB scholarships were awarded to juniors and seniors enrolled in Kansas State University’s college of agriculture and majoring in a subject related to agriculture. They are Sara Gammon, Bates County, Missouri; Ciara Hodgkinson, Pratt County; Leah Metzger, Butler County; and Katelyn Pinkston, Clay County.

Two $1,000 KFB scholarships were awarded to juniors and seniors enrolled at Fort Hays State University. Recipients are Dani Mangus, Sherman County; and Brianna Stefan, Clark County.

Twenty-five recipients received $500 scholarships. These students are attending a Kansas college with a Kansas Farm Bureau Collegiate chapter. Students must be a Farm Bureau Collegiate member.

Recipients include:

Allen Community College

Ryan Beeson, Labette County

Carleigh Fox, Valencia County, New Mexico

Barton Community College

Kerri Bruntz, Ness County

Dawn Ledeboer, Wabaunsee County

Bryce Maneth, Barton County

Kenton Wondra, Barton County

Butler Community College

Chad Hibdon, Franklin County

Colby Community College

Hannah Eslinger, Sherman County

Karlee Logan, Scott County

Dylan Pruter, Osborne County

Cassandra Wolff, Barton County

Fort Hays State University

KelsiJo Crouch, Scott County

Sathena Scarborough, Howard County, Nebraska

Morgan Tucker, Lane County

Haley Winkel, Mitchell County

Fort Scott Community College

Peyton Bragg, Barrow County, Georgia

Tatum Brunkow, Pottawatomie County

Hutchinson Community College

Chisum Grund, Wallace County

Katelynn Wilt, Reno County

Kansas State University

Ashley Craig, Adams County, Nebraska

Suzanne Huntley, Phillips County

Andy Mink, DeKalb County, Missouri

Haley O’Neal, Bourbon County

Colton Sutterby, Allen County

Pratt Community College