Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 76. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 59. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the evening.

Thursday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 72. East northeast wind 10 to 16 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Memorial Day A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.