Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “Info-Trak”
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Wednesday’s mean the Farmer Forum. Chip will visit with farmers from all around the Midwest.
11:05-11:30 “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include Great Bend Police Department Lieutenant Jason Settle.
11:30-3:30 Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ St. Louis Cardinals
3:30-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P “Agri-Talk After the Bell” hosted by Chip Flory
5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
6P-9P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”
9P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”