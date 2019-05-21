Update: Tornado hits Missouri drive-through animal park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on severe weather in the central United States (all times local):

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says all the animals are accounted for after a tornado hit a drive-through wild animal park.

Patrol Sgt. Jason Pace says only minor damage was reported Tuesday to buildings at the Wild Animal Safari in Strafford, about 10 miles northeast of Springfield.

Webster County Emergency Management Director Tom Simmons says there were no reports that people or animals were injured. The park boasts on its website of having more than 450 animals.

Simmons also estimated that half a dozen homes were damaged in the county. In neighboring Wright County, a suspected tornado also damaged some homes and a grocery store.

Pace says there also were several water rescues, including one of an 18-year-old woman who was swept off a flooded road near Joplin and stranded overnight.

The tornado came amid storms that have brought flooding and strong winds to parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas.

