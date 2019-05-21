Tuesday Sports Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Automatic bids for the NCAA Tournament are on the line in 25 conference tournaments this week. The top seeds are Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Indiana in the Big Ten, Texas Tech in the Big 12 and Vanderbilt in the Southeastern Conference. The 16 NCAA regional hosts will be named Sunday and the rest of the 64-team field will be announced next Monday.

ST. LOUIS (AP) —St. Louis and Kansas City will meet at Busch Stadium Tuesday. The Cardinals are 14-9 on their home turf. St. Louis ranks third in the majors in hitting with a .261 batting average, Jose Martinez leads the team with an average of .333. The Royals are 6-16 on the road. Kansas City has hit 48 home runs this season, last in the American League. Jorge Soler leads the team with 10, averaging one every 17.7 at-bats.

National Headlines

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Golden State Warriors have swept their way to a fifth straight NBA Finals, getting triple-doubles from Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in a 119-117 overtime victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Monday night. Green had 18 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. Curry added 37 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Curry and Green became the first teammates to have triple-doubles in the same playoff game. The Warriors will face the winner of the Eastern Conference finals between Toronto and Milwaukee.

TORONTO (AP) — David Price returned to the Boston Red Sox with another outstanding performance against the Toronto Blue Jays. The 33-year-old left-hander did not allow any earned runs over five innings in a 12-2 rout Monday that improved his record against the Blue Jays to 22-3, including 13-1 in 18 starts at Toronto.

HOUSTON (AP) _ The Houston Astros remain dominant at the plate. Jake Marisnick and Tyler White homered and Brad Peacock had another solid start to lead the Houston Astros over the Chicago White Sox 3-0 Monday night. The Astros have piled up 40 home runs over 17 games, and the two long balls on Monday night helped them to their 11th win in 12 games.

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ The St. Louis Blues could advance to their first Stanley Cup Final since 1970 when they host Game 6 tonight against the San Jose Sharks. The Blues lead the Western Conference finals 3-2.

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott was handcuffed by police after a scuffle involving event staff at a Las Vegas music festival but was not arrested. Police say the 23-year-old running back was detained briefly early Saturday during the Electric Daisy Carnival. A police spokeswoman says officers saw Elliott push a security guard to the ground.

Monday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 12 Toronto 2

Final Oakland 6 Cleveland 4

Final N-Y Yankees 10 Baltimore 7

Final Texas 10 Seattle 9

Final Houston 3 Chi White Sox 0

Final Minnesota 3 L-A Angels 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 5 Washington 3

Final Philadelphia 5 Chi Cubs 4, 10 Innings

Final Atlanta 4 San Francisco 1

Final San Diego 2 Arizona 1

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final OT Golden State 119 Portland 117